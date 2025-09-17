Governor urges doctors to prioritise rural service, ethical care

Governor Anandiben Patel urged the graduating doctors to see beyond technical and clinical expertise and embody a deeper commitment to society. Governor Anandiben Patel at the 29th convocation ceremony of SGPGIMS in Lucknow on Tuesday. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, chief guest Dr D Nageshwar Reddy (second from right) and SGPGIMS director RK Dhiman can also be seen. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“A hospital is not made of just bricks and mortar. It is built by fulfilling society’s expectations… Treat a woman patient like your mother, and an elderly farmer like your father,” she said, noting that medical care must rest as much on emotional intelligence as on technical skills.

She was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 29th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here on Tuesday.

The governor said only seven Indian universities have made it to global rankings, and without serious investment in research and quality, progress will remain limited.

She didn’t shy away from pointing out systemic concerns, particularly in public health and sanitation. She called for 100% institutional deliveries, emphasised early screening for women and girls, and advocated for clean drinking water and effective medical waste disposal.

She pitched for mandatory rural service. “Many doctors escape rural postings despite signing bonds. That must change. We need stricter rules to ensure every doctor serves at least three years in villages,” she said, drawing attention to overburdened primary and community health centres (PHCs/CHCs).

Meanwhile, Prof D. Nageshwar Reddy, the chairman of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad, praised SGPGI’s gastroenterology department as the best in the country and recalled the foundational work of late Prof. S.R. Naik. He attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

“Doctors must foster teamwork and leadership. They should always remain humble and grounded despite recognition and money coming their way.”

He requested the PGI director to add entrepreneurship in the course curriculum so that those who want to open hospitals and research centres know how to manage the institutes and finances.

Deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak acknowledged SGPGI’s overwhelming patient load and emphasised the need for expansion. Minister of state Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh highlighted the need to raise awareness about the genetics department, which originated at SGPGI but remains underutilised as patients still prefer AIIMS, Delhi.

SGPGI director Prof. R.K. Dhiman said the institute was planning another OPD complex on account of the rising patient load. Also, a school of public health and a new pharmacology department would be established.

Highlighting the achievements, he said three Tesla MRI and 128-slice CT scan machines have significantly reduced the waiting time for patients.

“Tele-ICU services are now linked to six medical colleges, with plans to connect to 36 more colleges and 18 district hospitals,” he added. A total of 417 graduates received their degrees at the ceremony.