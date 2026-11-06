Govt doctors can pursue higher courses: UP deputy CM Pathak

Government doctors in Uttar Pradesh can pursue higher medical courses, including super-specialty programmes, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak in a statement in Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. (HT file)

The medical and health department has issued a government order (GO) outlining the rules and conditions for this initiative. Pathak said the government decision will increase the availability of specialist doctors in government hospitals.

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“However, upon completing their studies, doctors will be required to serve in government hospitals for 10 years. Failure to fulfil this condition will necessitate the payment of a bond amounting to ₹1 crore,” the deputy CM added.

The facility is available for doctors for PG courses. Pathak said doctors holding PG degrees or diplomas may enrol in higher medical courses through NEET or an equivalent entrance examination, subject to departmental approval.

He said the GO includes specific provisions for doctors who have already completed a postgraduate course. Such doctors must complete at least five years of the mandatory 10-year service period—stipulated following their previous studies—before they can be granted permission for further studies, the deputy CM added.

Candidates must have no pending departmental proceedings, vigilance inquiries, or criminal cases against them. Furthermore, they must have completed their probation period and received a formal confirmation of their permanent status. A satisfactory service record is also mandatory.

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{{^usCountry}} The maximum age limit for doctors seeking admission to higher medical courses has been set at 45 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The maximum age limit for doctors seeking admission to higher medical courses has been set at 45 years. {{/usCountry}}

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Doctors opting for further studies will be required to deposit their MBBS and PG degree certificates with the office of the director general of medical and health services. If a course is abandoned midway, admission to any other higher medical course will not be permitted for the next five years, said Pathak.