Govt has left people at God’s mercy amid floods: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party government in UP, alleging that the “aerial survey of the chief minister has become flood tourism and the government has left people at God’s mercy amidst floods in many parts of the state.” In the name of flood relief, only formalities are being done on paper,Akhilesh Yadav said in a statement. (File Photo)

“The situation in UP is dire due to floods...hundreds of villages and many urban areas in dozens of districts are affected. The situation is bad in Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Etawah, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Sitapur, Hardoi and Varanasi. In the name of flood relief, only formalities are being done on paper,” Yadav said in a statement.

“People are not getting food, water, medicines and treatment. In this hour of crisis, the government is nowhere to be seen. There is no information about the CM’s Team 11 formed for flood relief. The public is not getting any relief from the government’s empty announcements,” he added.

The SP president said, “Instead of saving people trapped in crisis, the government is considering its achievement in rhetoric. The aerial survey of the chief minister has become just ‘flood tourism’. Hundreds of villages in dozens of districts have become islands, people are forced to leave their homes and take shelter here and there.”

“There is huge anger among people against the BJP government. In 2027, they are ready to remove the BJP from power,” he claimed.