    Govt ignoring rising wild animal attacks: Akhilesh Yadav

    Akhilesh Yadav claimed that government measures, including an aerial survey of the wolf problem in Bahraich, have not improved the situation.

    Updated on: Sep 30, 2025 8:55 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
    Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is not serious about controlling attacks by wild animals in the state, saying such incidents are increasing anger among residents.

    SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (Sourced)
    SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (Sourced)

    In a statement, the Kannauj MP said, “The problem of wild animals and wolves in the state has become life-threatening. Attacks by wolves and other wild animals continue in Bahraich and other districts, with farmers and villagers losing their lives. On Monday, a wolf attacked and killed a farmer couple in Bahraich.”

    Yadav claimed that government measures, including an aerial survey of the wolf problem in Bahraich, have not improved the situation. He said, “If the funds spent on wolf tourism had been used on the ground, wolves could have been captured and lives saved.”

    He further accused the BJP government of being responsible for the terror caused by wolves, leopards, pythons, bulls, and other wild animals. Yadav added that the Samajwadi Party has consistently raised the issue and supported affected farmers, but the government has largely ignored it.

    Highlighting the broader impact, Yadav said that fear of wild animals is affecting farming and rural life, and he predicted that the problem would ease after the BJP loses power in 2027.

