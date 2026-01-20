Govt undermining MGNREGA to favour corporates: Rahul

RAE BARELI Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Modi government of seeking to centralise power and weaken welfare safeguards for the poor, alleging that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) had been undermined to siphon off money to corporates. Rahul Gandhi addresses a ’MGNREGA Chaupal’ in Rohaniya village of Rae Bareli on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Addressing his first ‘MGNREGA Chaupal’ in Umran village of Rae Bareli’s Unchahar assembly segment, Gandhi said: “By changing the name (of MGNREGA), they have insulted Gandhiji. This scheme protected you, even more during the Covid pandemic when all other schemes had failed. I guarantee that the BJP has planned to scrap it, but the Congress won’t allow this.”

“PM Modi had made a mockery of MGNREGA in the Lok Sabha once and said this scheme does not benefit anyone...and this should be scrapped. But the poor raised their voice, and this scheme was saved. The government wants to take away the security the scheme provided to the poor,” said Gandhi. He said the government’s move is “cutting the grassroots of democracy”.

The Congress leader alleged that the government wanted the country’s wealth to be concentrated in the hands of industrialists. “MGNREGA money is going to our mothers and sisters, but now PM Narendra Modi wants to scrap this scheme and give the money to Adanis, Ambanis and big business houses. Because it cannot be done upfront, the government is gradually strangulating MGNREGA through delays in payments, etc. Now he (Modi) is saying MGNREGA is not the sole responsibility of the centre, and respective states will share 40% burden,” said Gandhi on his first visit to the constituency this year.

On December 18, 2025, The Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill that replaces the 20-year-old UPA-era MGNREGA and guarantees 125 days of rural wage employment every year..

“We brought MGNREGA at the time of UPA and it had fixed minimum wages in the country, which was one objective of the scheme. The aim was also to run the programme at panchayat level, and not from Delhi, Lucknow or from big offices. It was to run via third link in the chain – the panchayat and local bodies,” he said.

“Due to MGNREGA, lakhs of poor came out of poverty. Roads, ponds and small bridges were made in villages and it benefitted the poor. It gives work to whoever seeks it,” he said addressing a gathering of over 1,200 on a ground in the Rohaniya development block.

Pointing towards the clause of 40% financial responsibility on states, he said: “None of the BJP- ruled state will give 40% share for this scheme.”

He emphasised that the Congress is running a nationwide movement to protect the MGNREGA and that the party is committed to protecting the rights of labourers.

Taking pot shots at the PM and the RSS, Gandhi alleged that they want to scrap the Constitution “given to us by Dr BR Ambedkar”.

He added: “The RSS and Modi want to scrap the Constitution and abolish the thoughts of Ambedkar and Gandhi. He (Modi) wants to take India to the pre-Independence period, where your land and rights are snatched away...and money from schemes is given to Ambanis and Adanis.”

Concluding his 10-minute speech, Gandhi called upon people to stand united. “The present Indian government is the Ambani-Adani government and not of farmers or labourers.”

The Congress leader also dedicated 30 projects to people and laid the foundation for eight others. These projects are related to infrastructure development, including drainage, CC road, interlocking road and marriage hall, said Congress’s Rae Bareli district president Pankaj Tiwari.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi met locals at the Bhuemau guest house, where he stayed last night. He also inaugurated a cricket tournament in his parliamentary constituency, Rae Bareli, and met players. Previously, Gandhi had visited his constituency on September 10 and 11.