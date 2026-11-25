A high-level delegation from the Gujarat government met with the chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, to further deepen the partnership between Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. The delegation extended an invitation to him to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath received the delegation from Gujarat on Wednesday (Sourced) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The delegation was led by Gujarat’s minister for food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs, Ramanbhai Solanki. It included secretary Alok Kumar Pandey, MSME commissioner Kshipra Agre, and other senior officials from the government of Gujarat.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The meeting was an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties, explore new avenues for cooperation, and exchange views on shared development priorities, a spokesperson said.

As part of the ongoing outreach campaign ahead of the summit, the delegation also met with energy and urban development minister AK Sharma. He was invited to participate in VGGS 2027 and contribute to the knowledge sessions focused on energy and urban development.

Both sides exchanged ideas and best practices across several key sectors. These include:

Power distribution reforms, underground cabling, and the implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), urban governance reforms and infrastructure development, industrial development and road connectivity in UP, Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models for road infrastructure, treatment and reuse of wastewater through tertiary treatment, focus on healthcare and pharmaceutical exports.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}