Health minister finds expired medicines worth 50 lakh at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, orders probe

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who also holds the health portfolio, has ordered probe into the issue of expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh found stocked at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday.
The minister reached Lohia institute campus on Thursday and started looking for expired medicines right from the drug distribution counters and scanned record kept in store room. During his inspection for around 45 minutes, he finally counted 322 pages having list of expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh.
Irked over the issue, the minister asked about who was responsible for this. He also sought explanation as to why those medicines could not be returned back to the manufacturing firms to get other medicines in exchange. But none of the officials, including director of the institute Dr Soniya Nityanand, could give any satisfactory reply to his query.
In all, a list of 2,48,668 expired medicines were found that were kept there for over last 5 years.
Meanwhile, GS Priyadarshi, secretary medical education, will head the probe at Lohia institute, said a press statement from the minister’s office. Probe will focus upon why were these medicines not given to patients or returned to the manufacturing firms to get other medicines in exchange.
“Lohia hospital purchases medicines via revolving fund. This system provides medicine to patients at cheaper rates. But neither the patients got these medicines nor could they be returned back,” said the minister.
Pathak later met patients and took stock of services including food being provided to them on the campus.
Chandigarh:MP Kher-led committee on property matters meets
A meeting of the 11-member committee formed to streamline property matters in Chandigarh was held under the chairmanship of member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Thursday. This committee has been formed as per the orders of the Supreme Court. It was further decided that the estate office will look into the issue of compoundable/sanctionable building violations. It was decided that policy for allotment of land for socio-cultural activities should also be formed.
Wheat procurement: Punjab to shut most mandis on May 13
Chandigarh : As the arrivals of freshly harvested wheat crop in state mandis has dipped, the Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department on Thursday decided to end the procurement operations by closing most of the mandis Friday. Around 2,200 mandis were set up in the state for procuring the rabi crop. Arrivals are still expected in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Bathinda and Ludhiana districts.
22-yr-old youth shot dead in Sangrur, four booked
Sangrur: Police have booked four people for shooting dead a 22-year-old youth from a point-blank rage at the Ghumiar Basti area of Sangrur after midnight on Wednesday. A case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and 34 and 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against Husanpal Singh and Maninder Singh, both brothers, and two unidentified persons, said the police.
Waste collection by pvt company in Panchkula: 3 garbage collectors held for assaulting firm’s staffers
Ever since the Panchkula municipal corporation awarded the tender for door-to-door collection of segregated waste to Puja Consultation Company on April 15, three garbage collectors who lost their livelihoods as a result of the firm's appointment have been arrested for threatening and assaulting employees of the firm. Narender, 21, said that he was appointed by the company on May 2.
Over 1,000 acres of panchayat land freed in 12 days: Minister
Mohali : The government has freed 1,008 acres of illegally acquired panchayat land from encroachers in the past 12 days under a special drive, said mDhaliwal The minister said the value of land freed from encroachers is estimated at ₹302 crore. Dhaliwal said that following an appeal by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, people voluntarily come forward to relinquish the panchayat land.
