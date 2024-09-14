Heath ATMs: Lko officials asked to resolve issues, increase awareness

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has instructed officials to resolve issues related to the health ATMs across the state capital and other concerns, and take immediate action, setting a deadline for the end of the month. Health ATM operators and divisional commissioner meeting at the Smart City Auditorium, in Lucknow, on Saturday (HT Photo)

She also directed administrative officers to inspect low-traffic ATMs and assess potential new locations for relocation. Additionally, she stressed the need to raise public awareness about health ATM services and called for regular review meetings to monitor the progress.

This was the outcome of a meeting held with the divisional commissioner in the chair, at the Smart City Auditorium, on Saturday.

At the meeting, health ATM operators provided feedback received from patients and reported the operational difficulties faced at ATMs. The operators had proposed relocating some of them, addressing water and sewage issues, trimming trees, installing signage, and increasing publicity among people.

The meeting was attended by additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava, the nodal officer from SGPGI, and Lucknow Smart City officials and several others.