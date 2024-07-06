Heavy downpour lashes Lucknow, brings relief from sweltering weather

LUCKNOW: The Met department got its forecast right as Lucknow experienced brisk rain on Saturday. The state capital saw a notable shift in weather after days of overcast skies. The day began with light rain in the early hours, but the sky cleared up as the day progressed. During the last 24 hours, the southwest monsoon remained active across the state. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

However, by the afternoon and then in the evening, the atmosphere transformed as heavy rain clouds covered the city. The state capital was soon engulfed in a torrential downpour, accompanied by lightning and booming thunder. This sudden rainfall provided much-needed relief from the recent heatwave, cooling the cityscape and rejuvenating parched gardens and lawns.

Lucknow recorded 17mm of rainfall in 24 hours, with maximum and minimum temperatures at 32.7°C and 26.2°C, respectively. The forecast for the state capital predicts a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35°C and 26°C, respectively.

While the heavy rainfall led to temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas, causing minor traffic disruptions, it was largely welcomed by residents weary from enduring sweltering temperatures and dry conditions in recent weeks. The cool, strong winds accompanying the rain further enhanced the sense of refreshment, blowing through the streets and offering respite from the humidity.

“It was such a relief to finally see the rain pouring down heavily, and the cool breeze instantly lifted my spirits,” remarked a resident of Kabir Marg. Looking ahead, the night is expected to see continued heavy downpour with 100% cloud cover. “Cool temperatures are expected to linger tomorrow as well. The wet spell will continue for the next 24 hours,” said Lucknow met office director Manish Ranalkar.

Monsoon active across state

During the last 24 hours, the southwest monsoon remained active across the state. Light to moderate rain occurred at most places in both the divisions of the state. Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in the state. Thunderstorms also occurred at isolated places in the state.

Raniganj (Pratapgarh) and Mukhalispur (Gorakhpur) each recorded 11 cm of rainfall. Bhinga (Shravasti) and Bhanpur (Basti) got 10 cm each, while Rudhauli (Basti), Mehdawal (Sant Kabir Nagar), Balrampur (Balrampur), and Ramnagar (Barabanki) each received 9 cm. Gorakhpur (Gorakhpur) and Dataganj (Badaun) recorded 8 cm each. Barabanki, Nichlaul (Maharajganj), Pratapgarh, Dumariyaganj (Siddharth Nagar), Gaighat (Ballia), Kakardarighat (Shravasti), Dabri (Farrukhabad), Bidhuna (Auraiya), and Jalesar (Etah) each received 7 cm of rainfall.

Meerut experienced 48.9 mm rainfall, Shahajhanpur 42.4 mm, Moradabad 33.4 mm, Najibabad 29.6 mm, Etwah 28 mm, Hardoi 25.8 mm rainfall.

The forecast for Uttar Pradesh predicts rain and thundershowers in many places, with thunderstorms and lightning likely in isolated areas. The Met department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rain in isolated locations.