Heavy rain in several UP dists, CM orders prompt relief work

LUCKNOW: Moderate to heavy rain lashed several districts of Uttar Pradesh like Sultanpur, Azamgarh and Pratapgarh in the past 24 hours. In view of the heavy rain, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials of the districts concerned to conduct relief work promptly and to provide the permissible relief amount to the families who lost their kith and kin due to any disaster, without delay. Girls enjoying the rain in Lucknow on Friday. (HT)

Sultanpur recorded 196.8 mm rainfall, Azamgarh 149.2 mm, Pratapgarh 124 mm, Ghazipur 90.2 mm, Ayodhya 78.2 mm, Gorakhpur 75.1 mm, Kanpur 62.6 mm and Bahraich 30.6 mm.

Due to rain, bad light and wet outfield the first day of the second cricket Test match between India and Bangladesh had to be called off.

CM Yogi instructed the officials to conduct relief work with promptness. He said that the officials should visit their areas and keep an eye on the relief work and provide help to the affected people. He has instructed to immediately provide the permissible relief amount to the families affected by loss of life due to a disaster. He said that those whose houses were damaged or animals lost should be immediately provided the permissible financial assistance.

The Chief Minister’s Office social media post read, “ The chief minister has given instructions that those affected and those whose houses were damaged or who suffered animal loss, should be immediately provided permissible financial assistance.”

The Lucknow met office has issued red and orange alert for rain in several districts of UP for the next 48 hours. Three districts of UP, namely Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur and adjoining areas have been placed under red alert signifying that these districts may experience heavy rainfall till Saturday morning. The district administrations have been told to remain alert.

Eleven other districts were placed under orange alert. These include Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Gonda, Shravasti, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar and adjoining areas.

Pleasant weather in Lucknow

Overnight rain, overcast conditions, thick cloud cover and brisk spell of rain in the evening turned Lucknow weather very pleasant . A number of people who skipped morning walk went for an outing and long drive with their family members . Lucknow recorded 8.6 mm rainfall on Friday between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. On Friday, maximum temperature plunged to 28.4 degree Celsius, 4.9 degrees below normal and minimum temperature was 24 degrees Celsius.

Forecast for Lucknow is generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain/thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

The state forecast is rain/thundershower very likely at a few places over west UP and rain/thundershower very likely at many places over east UP. Strong surface winds (speed 20-30 Kmph) are very likely over the State.

IMD has issued warning of heavy rain at isolated places over west UP and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over east UP. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state.