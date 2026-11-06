High-rises to workplaces, UP casts wide net for unenrolled voters

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said all district election officers (DEOs) have been directed to seek cooperation of various government departments, social, business, and non-government organisations to maximise public participation in the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of assembly electoral rolls-2027 commencing from November 12.

The aim is to ensure 100% registration of voters who are not enrolled in the electoral roll. (Pic for representation)

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The aim is to ensure 100% registration of voters who are not enrolled in the electoral roll. The names of eligible citizens should be registered in the voter list by coordinating with public sector enterprises (PSEs), private sector industrial institutions, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), district and tehsil bar associations, advocate organisations, civil defence organisations, labour organisations, business organisations and medical associations in the districts, he said.

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Special camps will be organised at workplaces to enroll eligible personnel working in public sector enterprises and industrial establishments. With the cooperation of RWAs in residential societies, multi-storey apartments and colonies, new residents, first-time voters and eligible citizens who have not yet registered their names in the voter list will be registered, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, with the help of volunteers from civil defence organisations, eligible citizens left out in urban areas, densely populated neighborhoods and slums will be identified. Through labour organisations, organised and unorganised sector workers, contract and daily wage employees in factories, industrial areas and construction sites will be registered, said the CEO. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, with the help of volunteers from civil defence organisations, eligible citizens left out in urban areas, densely populated neighborhoods and slums will be identified. Through labour organisations, organised and unorganised sector workers, contract and daily wage employees in factories, industrial areas and construction sites will be registered, said the CEO. {{/usCountry}}

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Meetings will be held with business organisations to encourage them to actively participate in voter awareness and registration campaigns. At the same time, camps will be organised in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), private hospitals, nursing homes and medical institutions.

Awareness programmes will be conducted in slums and remote areas to motivate people to register as voter, he said.

Local public representatives have information about citizens living in their area. Instructions have been given to DEOs to seek cooperation of current and former village heads and councilors to add eligible citizens to the voter list, he said.

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With the cooperation of social workers and senior prominent citizens, eligible citizens left out of the voter list in rural and urban areas will be identified and encouraged to register.

The CEO directed all DEOs to organise registration camps on special campaign days and other appropriate occasions, establishing effective coordination with officials of various organisations and institutions.