History that can’t do any good need not be touched: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reiterated that discussions should be held on progressive issues instead of history. The SP chief, while addressing a press conference at Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow on Tuesday, said that history which doesn’t do any good, should not be touched at all. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)

The statement by SP chief holds significance as after SP Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman’s statement on Rana Sanga, now SP MLA Indrajeet Saroj has given another controversial statement on historical invasions in India.

Answering a question on the statement by SP MLA Indrajeet Saroj, Akhilesh said, “I have not seen his statement yet, but questions related to history should be avoided. History which can’t do any good should not be touched at all. It should remain a history.”

While Saroj commented on the roles of deities during historical invasions, Ramji Lal Suman had given a controversial statement on Rana Sanga, drawing ire of the Kshatriya organisations.

Taking a dig at the BJP government, Akhilesh said, “Today the condition of health infrastructure and facilities is known to all. The govt didn’t take any lesson from Jhansi fire incident which is why another fire was reported at a city hospital last evening.”

“People who are making property are now talking about zero poverty. This is similar to when they talk about zero tolerance towards corruption and crime. One IAS officer is absconding after corruption charges, and I am sure he is hiding at CM residence,” he alleged.

On the issue of life threats by people gathered in a recent event by Karni Sena in Agra, the SP chief stated, “Such Senas are being sent to divert our attention.”

“The BJP people wanted to threaten me also, they took away my NSG cover. But I am not scared of anyone and that is why didn’t retaliate, I think those who take NSG security are frightened. If they are not scared then they should also return the NSG cover,” said Akhilesh.

On the issue of reservation, Akhilesh Yadav said that whenever his party comes to power, he will ensure reservation is given in big private companies also.

On the recent statement by PM Modi on Muslims making puncture, Akhilesh said, “If making and selling tea is a profession, then making puncture is also a profession and there is nothing wrong in it.”

Meanwhile, the Kannauj MP reiterated his support to West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee on the issue of violence during Waqf bill protests and said, “We stand firmly with Mamata Ji, all those indulging in violence are BJP people.”

Later, the SP chief welcomed Congress leaders from Maharashtra who joined SP on Tuesday in the presence of SP Maharashtra chief Abu Asim Azmi at SP office in Lucknow.

The Maharashtra leaders who joined SP included Abrahani Yusuf, who has been former Minister of State Mahada and former MLA, along with Saeed Khan, former district president of Congress, Salauddin Tinwala and vice president of Minority Congress Shahzad Abrahani, Mohammad Ali Sheikh, Feroz Bari and Zaibunnisha Malik.

Protest should be symbolic, not violent: Azmi on Waqf protests

The Samajwadi Party MLA and Maharashtra state president Abu Asim Azmi said that Constitution has given right to protest and Muslims should register their protest within the boundaries of law. Azmi, while speaking to media at SP office,

also said that Muslims should hold symbolic protests and should not indulge in any violent protests. The SP Maharashtra chief also said that whatever All India Muslim Personal Law Board says will be followed as the body was leading the protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

On the Prime Minister’s statement on Waqf and the puncture comment, Azmi said, “In only four states of South India, temples have more than 10 lakh acres of land. I want to ask how many Hindus have benefited from that land? And this figure is of four states. If we add the remaining 24 to it, how much more land will there be. But did the poor Hindus get any benefit from it? The intentions of the government don’t seem good. All their work is against Muslims. They have not made a single Muslim MLA. The government has also abolished the Haj subsidy given to Muslims. I think all this is against Muslims.”

On the issue of cases filed against Muslims for wearing black armbands in protest against the Waqf Bill, Azmi said, “The right to protest has been given to everyone and the Constitution has given everyone the right to protect. The protests should be peaceful and symbolic.”