The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) headquarters released the final answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Home Guard Enrollment-2025 written examination on Sunday and simultaneously announced the list of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. Home guard exam: 1.07 lakh candidates shortlisted for DV, PST

According to UPPRPB officials, a total of 1,07,221 candidates—around 2.6 times the advertised vacancies—have been shortlisted for Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) against 41,424 Home Guard posts.

The written examination was conducted in six shifts on April 25, 26 and 27. The provisional answer key was uploaded on the Board’s website from May 7 to May 10, during which candidates were invited to submit online objections along with supporting references.

After scrutiny by subject experts, objections relating to two questions were found to be valid, UPPRPB officials said. The Board cancelled one question due to errors in the question/answer options. Marks for the cancelled question will be distributed in accordance with the directions laid down by the Allahabad High Court in the Pawan Kumar Agrahari vs Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission case. In another question, where more than one option was found to be correct, candidates who selected any of the correct options will be awarded full marks.

Officials said candidates can access their individual final answer keys by logging into the Board’s website using their roll number, date of birth and question booklet number. The facility will remain available until July 4. The Board clarified that the published answer key is final, and no further objections regarding questions, answer options or the answer key will be entertained.

Officials said the shortlist for DV/PST was prepared based on normalised written examination marks, after adding marks for preferential qualifications, and in accordance with Uttar Pradesh’s reservation policy. District-wise and category-wise cut-off marks have also been published.

UPPRPB headquarters said the schedule for Document Verification and Physical Standard Test will be announced shortly on the Board’s official website. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the Board’s website for all future recruitment-related updates and instructions.