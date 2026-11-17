Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa on Monday instructed police commissioners, all district election officers and senior superintendents of police/superintendents of police to initiate the process of identifying critical polling stations and conduct vulnerability mapping in the respective districts.

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa. (FILE PHOTO)

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The exercise aims to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections across the state, an official statement said.

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Rinwa directed the officials to identify the critical polling stations in every assembly constituency in accordance with the criteria prescribed by the Election Commission of India, which has laid down seven key parameters for identifying such polling stations.

Such polling stations include those that fall within vulnerable pockets or vulnerable areas, where the previous election saw a voter turnout of more than 90% with a single candidate receiving more than 75% vote. It would also include polling stations where voter turnout was less than 10%.

The other criteria include incidents of repolling during previous Lok Sabha or assembly elections, irregularities in the polling process or booth capturing, and polling stations where the proportion of absent, shifted and deceased voters is higher than the assembly constituency average.

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{{^usCountry}} Unusual law and order situations in an area will also be taken into account while identifying the critical polling stations, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unusual law and order situations in an area will also be taken into account while identifying the critical polling stations, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Rinwa said vulnerability mapping is intended to identify areas and groups of voters who may face intimidation, threats, pressure or attempts by individuals or groups to prevent them from exercising their franchise freely.

The officials will also identify individuals who may attempt to influence voters or create an atmosphere of fear, and ensure appropriate preventive and legal action against them.