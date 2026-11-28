The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, opened its gates to school students on Saturday. Over 2,000 visitors visited the institute’s Type-II Community Centre on its Open Day, 2026. The event offered students, parents, teachers and other visitors an opportunity to explore the institute’s research and innovations first-hand.

Students at the IIT K Open Day on Saturday (HT Photo) more less

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More than 25 departments and centres participated in the Open Day, which showcased their research through interactive exhibits, working models and live demonstrations.

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Student clubs presented projects in areas such as robotics, drones, automobiles and aerospace, while visits to the Institute’s Flight Lab offered visitors an opportunity to explore aircraft and understand the engineering behind aviation.

A key highlight was the launch of UDAAN (Unleashing Discovery, Awakening Aptitude and Nurturing Minds), an interdisciplinary enrichment programme for students in Classes 8–12, aimed at fostering scientific curiosity, independent thinking and learning beyond the classroom.

Guided by the philosophy “Explore Questions. Discover Ideas. Solve Problems,” UDAAN moves beyond textbook-based learning and rote learning to make education more engaging and inquiry-driven. From understanding the chemistry behind everyday cooking and the mathematics of traffic patterns to exploring artificial intelligence and digital safety, the programme connects concepts from science, mathematics, technology, economics and design with real-world applications.

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{{^usCountry}} Structured into flexible eight-week learning cycles, requiring approximately 1 hour per week, UDAAN offers two learning tracks. UDAAN Exploratory, designed for students beginning in Class 8, introduces interdisciplinary learning without requiring prior subject-specific knowledge. UDAAN Discovery, aimed primarily at students in Classes 11–12, focuses on deeper quantitative modelling and independent investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Structured into flexible eight-week learning cycles, requiring approximately 1 hour per week, UDAAN offers two learning tracks. UDAAN Exploratory, designed for students beginning in Class 8, introduces interdisciplinary learning without requiring prior subject-specific knowledge. UDAAN Discovery, aimed primarily at students in Classes 11–12, focuses on deeper quantitative modelling and independent investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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The programme follows a hybrid learning model, combining digital modules curated by IIT Kanpur faculty with live, interactive sessions led by trained postgraduate UDAAN Teaching Fellows. Partner schools can participate through a single teacher coordinator (SPOC), without additional financial or administrative overhead.

Beginning with schools in Kanpur, the programme is envisioned for expansion nationwide. Participants will receive milestone-based digital badges and verified IIT Kanpur certificates, while outstanding projects will have an opportunity to be presented at a culminating Young Innovators & Explorers Showcase.

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The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Prof Braj Bhushan, deputy director; Prof Vimal Kumar, PIC, Office of Outreach Activities.