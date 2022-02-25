IIT Kanpur develops novel nanoparticles to protect rice, other crops from diseases
A team of researchers of Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IIT-K) has developed a novel nanoparticle-based bio-degradable-carbonoid-metabolite (BioDCM) that can protect agricultural crops from fungal and bacterial infections.
“The team led by Santosh K Misra and Piyush Kumar from the department of biological sciences and bioengineering has developed BioDCM in collaboration with researchers C Kannan and Divya Mishra from ICAR-Indian Institute of Rice Research, and R Balamurugan and Mou Mandal from the School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad,” said an IIT-K press release.
This comes as the second such innovation in the agriculture sector from IIT Kanpur since last year. Last year, out of the 107 patents filed by the institute, one path-breaking invention was the “Bhu-Parikshak” soil-testing device that has proven to significantly reduce time and hassle required for testing soil in the lab.
Adding to that relentless saga of bringing effective innovations to farmers, the invention of these novel nanoparticles would prove to act as shields to protect crops, especially rice crop, from infection and diseases.
Prof Abhay Karandikar, director IIT Kanpur said, “Our institute has undertaken many innovative high-tech projects to help farmers. As the problems faced by the farmers are multi-fold, our efforts also have been relentless to enrich the whole ecosystem of farming in general. In that regard, the invention of these novel nanoparticles would lessen the worries of crop infection and give boost to yield. I congratulate the whole team for their efforts in delivering another boon to the farmers.”
The technology is a protective biological alternative that can be used to enhance crop protection against various diseases in agricultural field, especially for rice crops. It is developed as a bio-degradable nanoparticle system with a metabolite – the end-product of metabolism or the process of conversion of food, extracted from the naturally occurring common soil fungi viz. Trichoderma asperellum strain TALK1. This extracted metabolite can be used as an effective organic antimicrobial agent and carbonaceous degradable encompassing to provide protection against crop diseases and enrichment of soil respectively.
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.
-
Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station
Three cases have been registered against the accused Ankit Gupta (32) under the POCSO Act in different police stations - two were lodged in 2016, and another in 2017.