In 2 yrs, Lucknow to have convention centre with 10K seating capacity

LUCKNOW The state capital will have a world class and hi-tech international exhibition-cum-convention centre for the purpose of organising events of national and international significance. Having a capacity of 10,000 people, it is likely come up over an area of 32 acres at the site where the Defence Expo-2020 was organised in Vrindavan Yojana, said officials. The proposed design of the project (Sourced)

Counted among the dream projects of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, it will be executed jointly by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the Housing Board over the next two years.

Senior officials of the state government gave a presentation of the project before the chief minister on Wednesday evening. Presiding over the meeting, Adityanath asserted that the convention centre must be designed in such a manner where all events, including cultural, political, religious, government and musical could be organised.

He instructed officials to design the centre as per Indian culture and that it should also have facilities for rainwater harvesting. The convention centre will comprise several auditoriums, food court, huge parking facility, VIP lounge, panch vatika and latest fire-fighting facility among others.

According to the state government, the chief minister directed officials to complete the project within two years. The proposed exhibition centre will hold international level exhibitions and will also have an open air theatre.

While land will be earmarked for the hotel industry near the site, the convention centre will also display ODOP artefacts and visitors will also be able to enjoy traditional cuisine, classical and folk music, said officials.

DESIGN BRIEF

Convention centre 10,000 Pax

Auditorium 2,500 Pax

Exhibition hall 20,000 Sqm

Business centre 7,000 Sqm

F&B 5,000 Sqm

VIP lounge 2,000 Sqm

Admin 2,000 Sqm

Kitchen & Support 2,000 Sqm