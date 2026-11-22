Amid the wedding season, a sharp fall in gold prices is music to consumers’ ears, but it has not triggered a buying spree yet as shoppers continue to tread cautiously, anticipating a further decrease, according to city jewellers.

Market analysts attribute the sudden pullback to global macroeconomic shifts. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) more less

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Gold has plunged about 32% from its January 2026 peak, said Kailash Chandra Jain, president of the Sarafa Association.

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“Such a sharp decline has not been seen since 2013, when prices fell 39% during a broader 2011-2015 correction, following earlier major drops of 25% in 1981 and similar slumps in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s,” Jain said.

Bullion trader Kshitij Awasthi said with gold hovering around ₹1,22,000, many prospective buyers are delaying purchases in the hope that rates might slide to ₹1 lakh.

“There is confusion and fear, though those with immediate wedding needs are buying,” Awasthi said.

Even amid the caution, purchasing patterns are shifting among active wedding buyers. Chowk Sarafa Association vice-president Adesh Jain observed that shoppers are upgrading their budgets to take advantage of lower rates—customers who initially planned to buy 10 grams are stretching it to 12 grams, while those eyeing 18-carat pieces are opting for 22-carat gold.

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{{^usCountry}} “Families must not wait too long; there has been no drop in industrial or solar demand, nor any massive new mining discovery. Rather, the fall is purely driven by market speculation and prices will soon rebound,” Jain said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Families must not wait too long; there has been no drop in industrial or solar demand, nor any massive new mining discovery. Rather, the fall is purely driven by market speculation and prices will soon rebound,” Jain said. {{/usCountry}}

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Market analysts attribute the sudden pullback to global macroeconomic shifts.

Tanya Rastogi, director of the Indian Bullions and Jewellers Association (IBJA) and owner of LJK Mahanagar Jewellers, explained that US Federal Reserve interest rate moves and a strengthening US dollar have temporarily drawn capital away from non-yielding bullion, bringing local rates back down to levels seen around last year’s Dhanteras.

“While families with imminent ceremonies are completing full bridal purchases, those planning future weddings are mitigating volatility by booking gold in staggered tranches on every dip, keeping immediate retail focus largely on lightweight jewellery until rates stabilise,” Rastogi said.

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Looking at the broader picture, Awasthi pointed out that post-Covid geopolitical tensions, defence buildups, and central bank reserve diversification, including India’s gold reserves reaching around 880 tonnes, have transformed gold from a traditional ornament into a highly sensitive strategic asset.

“Coupled with recent market turmoil triggered by the Bank of Japan raising interest rates and ending cheap yen-funded commodity trades, short-term volatility has spiked. However, with key US economic data due on December 9-10 and ongoing global, the current slump is a temporary consolidation before bullion resumes its long-term upward trajectory,” Awasthi said.