India-B’desh 2nd Test: 2,000 constables, snipers, commandoes manning Kanpur, say police

Security was further heightened following potential threats of protests by right-wing groups in Kanpur where India and Bangladesh cricket teams were meeting for a Test match starting Friday. Kanpur police have deployed 40 gazetted officers and a force of 2,000 constables, alongside six companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel and teams from Anti-Terrorist Squad, which include snipers and commandos, officials said. At the Green Park Stadium, police have deployed an undisclosed number of personnel dressed in tracksuits. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

On September 24, members of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha attempted to hold havan, a ritual involving fire, near Gate Number 10 of Green Park Stadium, the venue of the match. Police had registered an FIR against 20 members of Mahasabha.

Additional commissioner of police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra stated a foolproof security plan was in place. “We are regularly reviewing the security arrangements, and at present we have enough manpower to provide multilayered security to the teams and the match,” he said.

The road leading to the hotel where the teams are putting up has been cordoned off, allowing only locals with passes to commute on it. A special corridor has been created for the teams’ movement to and from the venue. The hotel has been divided into sectors, zones, and subsectors, and security is being managed by DCPs, additional DCPs, and ACPs.

At the stadium, police have deployed an undisclosed number of personnel who are dressed in tracksuits provided by Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). “They are specially selected jawans who are young, resemble sportspersons, and are trained in martial arts. They are stationed in all enclosures, maintaining a strict vigil on spectators,” said Harish Chandra.