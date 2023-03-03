Home / Cities / Lucknow News / International Women’s Day: Lucknow’s NBRI organises yoga camp for women staff

International Women’s Day: Lucknow’s NBRI organises yoga camp for women staff

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 03, 2023 11:36 PM IST

All women employees including scientists, research scholars and other workers participated in the camp.

The CSIR-NBRI organised a yoga camp for women employees to commemorate International Women’s Day in its institute’s garden, on Friday.

Women staff members of the CSIR-NBRI at the yoga camp organised by the institute in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)
Women staff members of the CSIR-NBRI at the yoga camp organised by the institute in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

All women employees including scientists, research scholars and other workers participated in the camp.

Yoga instructors from Prayag Aarogyam Kendra, Lucknow, Anuj Kumar Verma, Archana Patel and Roshani Verma demonstrated various Aasanas including Pranayaam Vidhi, Singhasan, Surya Namaskar, Tadasana, Chandrasan, etc.

“Women take care of multiple responsibilities: the workplace, family, children and husband simultaneously; hence, yoga sessions are the best way to reduce work stress and stay healthy,” Vidhu A Sane, chief scientist and chairman of Internal Complaint Committee of the Institute said. “A yoga session in the morning can keep you energetic and focussed throughout the day,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out