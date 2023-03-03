International Women’s Day: Lucknow’s NBRI organises yoga camp for women staff

The CSIR-NBRI organised a yoga camp for women employees to commemorate International Women’s Day in its institute’s garden, on Friday. Women staff members of the CSIR-NBRI at the yoga camp organised by the institute in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

All women employees including scientists, research scholars and other workers participated in the camp.

Yoga instructors from Prayag Aarogyam Kendra, Lucknow, Anuj Kumar Verma, Archana Patel and Roshani Verma demonstrated various Aasanas including Pranayaam Vidhi, Singhasan, Surya Namaskar, Tadasana, Chandrasan, etc.

“Women take care of multiple responsibilities: the workplace, family, children and husband simultaneously; hence, yoga sessions are the best way to reduce work stress and stay healthy,” Vidhu A Sane, chief scientist and chairman of Internal Complaint Committee of the Institute said. “A yoga session in the morning can keep you energetic and focussed throughout the day,” she added.