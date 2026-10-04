It’s about alliance victory, not seat-sharing: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday sought to shift the focus from seat-sharing to the larger objective of defeating the BJP in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, saying the Opposition alliance’s success would matter more than how many seats each partner gets.

Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks come amid ongoing negotiations between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress over seat-sharing for the UP assembly elections. (File)

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In a social media post on Sunday, Yadav said, “When the objective is clear, hands join together; when the gaze is fixed on the destination, the journey becomes easy. The bigger issue is not how many seats the alliance gets or which seat goes to whom. The bigger issue is that we all must ensure the victory belongs to the alliance. Let me repeat: it is not about the seats, it is about the victory.”

He added that such a win would transcend individual parties and represent the success of a shared struggle aimed at ensuring communalism never raises its head again, that democracy, the Constitution and reservation remain free from “BJP’s heat,” and that the country’s social harmony, progress and prosperity are restored. He concluded with the slogans “Jai Samvidhan - Jai Hindustan.”

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks come amid ongoing negotiations between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress over seat-sharing for the UP assembly elections. Reports have indicated differences, with the Congress seeking a substantial share — its leaders have spoken of at least 150 seats or a “respectable” portion of the 403 constituencies — while the SP has emphasised winnability and its own organisational strength across the state. Both sides have publicly affirmed that the alliance which performed strongly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will continue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks come amid ongoing negotiations between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress over seat-sharing for the UP assembly elections. Reports have indicated differences, with the Congress seeking a substantial share — its leaders have spoken of at least 150 seats or a “respectable” portion of the 403 constituencies — while the SP has emphasised winnability and its own organisational strength across the state. Both sides have publicly affirmed that the alliance which performed strongly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will continue. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier on Saturday, newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ had said the alliance with the Samajwadi Party was on track and would remain a top priority.