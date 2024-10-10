‘Jackal’ kills six goats in Lucknow’s Jankipuram

: Panic gripped people in Jankipuram after a wild animal, said to be a jackal, killed six goats owned by a shepherd in the wee hours of Wednesday, forest officials said adding efforts were underway to trace the carnivore. “Forest officials, who inspected the spot, said the paw marks seem to be that of a jackal. Nearby CCTV cameras are being checked,” police said in the note. (For representation)

The incident came to light after one Pramod Kumar, 30, who lives in the Jankipuram Extension area with his family informed police about the attack on six of his seven goats.

Police, in a statement, said officials from Jankipuram police station, along with Polygon 180 rescue vehicles, reached the spot after they were informed of the incident.

Kumar told police that he woke up to some noises around 1:00 am, and found his goats missing.

