Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Jackal’ kills six goats in Lucknow’s Jankipuram

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 10, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Panic in Jankipuram as a suspected jackal kills six goats. Police and forest officials are investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage.

: Panic gripped people in Jankipuram after a wild animal, said to be a jackal, killed six goats owned by a shepherd in the wee hours of Wednesday, forest officials said adding efforts were underway to trace the carnivore.

“Forest officials, who inspected the spot, said the paw marks seem to be that of a jackal. Nearby CCTV cameras are being checked,” police said in the note. (For representation)
“Forest officials, who inspected the spot, said the paw marks seem to be that of a jackal. Nearby CCTV cameras are being checked,” police said in the note. (For representation)

The incident came to light after one Pramod Kumar, 30, who lives in the Jankipuram Extension area with his family informed police about the attack on six of his seven goats.

Police, in a statement, said officials from Jankipuram police station, along with Polygon 180 rescue vehicles, reached the spot after they were informed of the incident.

Kumar told police that he woke up to some noises around 1:00 am, and found his goats missing.

“Forest officials, who inspected the spot, said the paw marks seem to be that of a jackal. Nearby CCTV cameras are being checked,” police said in the note.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On