Janata Darshan: After Yogi’s instruction, Kanpur girl’s school admission initiated

After a Kanpur girl, along with her mother, met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Janata Darshan programme in Lucknow on Monday and sought admission in a private school of her choice, the process for the same was initiated following the CM’s instructions. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath meets Mayra and her mother at Janata Darshan in Lucknow on Monday. (HT)

Within a few hours of the meeting, Escorts World School principal Sudhir Tiwari issued a letter, addressed to the basic shiksha adhikari, Kanpur Nagar, claiming that they have initiated the process of admission of Mayra, daughter of Neha, resident of Keshavpuram, Kanpur.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister greeted the girl, aged around six years, with a smile at Janata Darshan, offered her chocolates, and asked what she wanted to become when she grew up. Mayra replied, “Doctor.” At this, the CM immediately instructed officials to ensure her admission. “CM sir said that he will help me in my admission. I want to become a doctor. He gave me chocolate too,” the girl said. Her mother Neha said, “We requested CM for help as our daughter wanted to study at a private school in Kanpur Awas Vikas. CM assured us of admission.” In June, Vachi from Moradabad had appealed to the CM for admission during a ‘Janata Darshan’. Within hours, she was enrolled in a reputed school under the Right to Education Act. In July, Gorakhpur’s Pankhuri Tripathi sought a fee waiver which was granted following the CM’s assurance.