Jeeva murder case: SIT gets extension in deadline, asked to submit report by June 22

The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to conduct an inquiry into the security lapses at a Lucknow courtroom where gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari ‘Jeeva’, 48, was shot dead on June 7, has been granted an extension in the deadline to submit its report, said police officials with knowledge of the development. Vijay Yadav, who allegedly shot dead Sanjeev Jeeva at a courtroom in Lucknow

Moreover, the SIT has also been entrusted with the task to monitor the investigation into the murder case.

The state government had constituted the SIT, headed by additional director general of police (technical) Mohit Agarwal and Lucknow joint commissioner of police (crime) Nilabja Choudhury and inspector general of police (Ayodhya range) Praveen Kumar as its members, on the night of the incident.

It was initially given a week’s time to submit its findings. However, it failed to submit its report to the government by the deadline that ended on Wednesday.

“Now the SIT must submit its report to the government by June 22 (Thursday). Besides, it will also monitor the investigation in the Jeeva murder case being pursued by the Lucknow police,” said a senior police official.

He added the SIT has recorded the statements of 10 police personnel deployed to bring Jeeva from the Lucknow district jail to the district court premises. Police personnel entrusted to ensure security at the court were also questioned.

The senior official added the recreation of the crime scene to understand the sequence of events and circumstances in which the shootout took place, was done on June 8.

It may be recalled that Jeeva was shot dead allegedly by one Vijay Yadav alias Anand Yadav (26) in the court of the SC/ST judge on the premises of the Old High Court building. The assailant had entered the court in the garb of a lawyer.

In the shootout, head constables Lal Mohammed and Kamlesh Chowdhary and an 18-month-old girl were also injured.

