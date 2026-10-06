Jobs take centre stage in UP politics ahead of 2027 polls

LUCKNOW With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections looming, the state’s employment landscape is rapidly evolving into a primary political battleground. Over one lakh job seekers registered on the state government’s Rojgaar Sangam portal between April 1 and September this year, underscoring the urgency of the employment issue for Gen Z and young voters.

Government jobs remain the most sought after, with a huge number of applications being received for every category of jobs. (Pic for representation)

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Recent data reveals a steady influx of youths turning to the integrated job portal, which offers access to private sector, outsourced and campus placement opportunities, alongside Rozgar Melas. Over the past three and a half years, nearly 12.60 lakh job seekers have registered on the platform, said those aware of the development, adding this accounts for roughly 28% of the massive 45.96 lakh total registrations recorded up to September 2026.

Year-on-year breakdowns highlight the ongoing demand: 3.47 lakh registrations in 2023-2024, surging to 5.90 lakh in 2024-2025 and another two lakh-plus in the 2025-2026. While a registration does not strictly equate to unemployment—many register seeking better avenues—the swelling numbers reflect a generation actively navigating a volatile job market.

Recognising the electoral weight of this demographic, major political parties are intensifying their outreach.

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{{^usCountry}} Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently launched a massive drive to distribute one lakh appointment letters over the next six months. Defending his administration’s track record, the CM claimed the state government provided nearly 9.5 lakh jobs over the past nine and a half years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently launched a massive drive to distribute one lakh appointment letters over the next six months. Defending his administration’s track record, the CM claimed the state government provided nearly 9.5 lakh jobs over the past nine and a half years. {{/usCountry}}

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“Those who failed to provide employment are the ones raising questions today,” the CM stated at a recent distribution event, taking a swipe at the opposition. “Let them keep counting, we will keep delivering. The discussion will not be about providing jobs to fewer than one lakh youths, but rather exceeding that figure,” he added.

Launching a counter attack on the BJP government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav recently posted on X: “The youth is no longer in the mood to tolerate the BJP government. Their mood has changed now, and the government will change too. We have been consistently saying this, and now the public has also understood that ‘jobs are not even on the BJP’s agenda.”

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He added: “The youth suffering from unemployment are now fully united against the failed BJP government. The biggest moral defeat for any government is when the suffering public expects hope from the opposition but not from those in power. We will form a PDA government in 2027 and bring new opportunities for employment and business in line with the new era.”

Economic experts note a complex reality behind the political rhetoric.

“The issue of providing jobs is politically significant. Apart from government jobs, private sector jobs are also important to tackle unemployment. The big push to infrastructure and investment in UP by the Yogi government had a positive impact on the employment front. This is also reflected in the recent Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data, which shows that youth unemployment in UP declined from 16.7% in 2017-18 to 9.1% in 2023-24 and further to 7.7% in 2025,” said Prof Yashvir Tyagi, former head of economics department, Lucknow University.

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“However, the quality of jobs in the private sector is not good. Most jobs are contractual, informal along with low wages and little social security. This is the main reason for the craze for government jobs among youths. The government needs to promote entrepreneurship and skilling programmes,” he added.

UP has been facing a piquant situation on the job search front. Government jobs remain the most sought after, with a huge number of applications being received for every category of jobs. An advertisement seeking applications for 368 posts of peons in the UP government secretariat received applications from 23 lakh people who included graduates, postgraduates and even PhD holders about a decade ago.

A record 8.90 lakh candidates applied for the UP PCS-2026 examination against around 500 advertised posts, taking the competition to nearly 1,780 aspirants for every post.

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