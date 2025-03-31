Joy, unity & protests over Waqf bill mark Eid in West UP

Eid-ul-Fitr, the day marking the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, was celebrated with fervour across western Uttar Pradesh with prayers offered at Eidgahs and mosques in districts, including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Saharanpur. Muslims offering prayers on Eid-ul-Fitr in Meerut on Monday. (Anuj Kaushik)

While joy and unity marked the day, it also saw protests over the Waqf Amendment Bill and separate demonstrations in support of Palestine. In Meerut, Eid prayers commenced early morning under stringent security measures. A nine-point traffic diversion plan, active from 5 am to 12 noon, restricted vehicle movement near sensitive mixed-population zones and mosques.

At the Shahi Eidgah, police deployed drones for surveillance as some worshippers wore black armbands protesting the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Meanwhile, a group of Muslims in Meerut and Saharanpur waved Palestinian flags and raised slogans in solidarity with Palestine. The demonstration stood apart from local issues, focusing on international support rather than domestic grievances.

In Meerut, post-prayer unrest flared when some Muslim youths displayed posters reading, “Muslims are not the only ones who pray on the streets,” citing Hindu festivals like Holi, Shivaratri and Ram Navami that occupy public spaces. Police dispersed the group with loudspeakers, enforcing prior warnings of legal action and passport revocation for offering prayers on streets.

In Sambhal, SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq offered prayers at Eidgah. He also flayed the Waqf Amendment Bill and street prayer restrictions as he pledged to fight the bill in Parliament. On street prayer restrictions, he said, “Hindus block streets for festivals without issue, but a 10-minute prayer faces objections. I support their celebrations but oppose double standards.”

In Saharanpur, city Qazi Nadeem Akhtar led prayers at the main Eidgah, emphasising peace and development. Post-prayer, National Tricolour was raised amid “Hindustan Zindabad” chants, though overcrowding redirected some worshippers to Islamia Inter College grounds. District officials were honoured with scarves, signalling community appreciation.

In Baghpat, space issues at Eidgah sparked commotion when police, guided by SP Arpit Vijayvargiya’s drone checks, barred entry to additional worshippers. COs redirected them to mosques, drawing objections, though city Qazi Habib Ur Rehman later lauded the administration’s cooperation and urged unity.

Eid prayers concluded peacefully region-wide, with robust police presence. In Meerut, authorities in a pre-emptive step had banned offering of prayers on streets.