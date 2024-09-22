Kali Bari Foundation Day: Singer Abhijeet casts a spell with his chartbusters

Lucknow: Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya and his son Jay Bhattacharya (with their musical troupe from Mumbai) enthralled the audience during the musical evening held at Ravindralaya to commemorate the 161st Foundation Day of Kali Bari Temple on Sunday. Singer Abhijeet performing at the Ravindralaya in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Opening with song ‘Bahut Khoobsurat Ho’ (Khoobsurat), Abhijeet presented popular songs including ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet’ (Yes Boss), ‘Wada Raha Sanam’ (Khiladi), Ole Ole (Yeh Dillagi), Yeh Teri Aankhen Jhuki Jhuki (Fareb) and ‘Suno Na’ (Chalte Chalte).

“I hail from Kanpur and for me, both Kanpur-Lucknow are the same. I left my hometown in 1980. Unfortunately, I have not performed here for many years and am happy to be here to sing in front of a packed auditorium,” Abhijeet said.

The voice behind 6,034 songs across over 1,000 films, Abhijeet Bhattacharya narrated some interesting tales in between the songs.

Recalling his Christ Church College, Kanpur days, he presented the song ‘O Manjhi Re’ (Khushboo) for which he was suspended for 15 days. “Then I was suspended for singing and now I go there as a chief guest kyonki main gata hoon.”

His son Jay, who has come up with singles ‘Pyaari; and ‘Rihaa’ and ‘Sun Zara’, made an entry with ‘Suno Na Suno Na’ (Chalte Chalte). The father-son duo gave a musical tribute to late singer KK.

Board of Trustees president Abhijit Sarkar said, “Kali Bari Temple not only remained a centre for religious functions but ideas for several other important educational and social institutions were born here here.”

Managing committee president Gautam Bhattacharya added, “The temple plays a vital role in social development, helps economically weak people and participates in the national pulse polio campaign. In addition, traditional music competitions, art competitions and essay competitions for youngsters are organized .”