Kannauj double murder accused held after encounter

Police on Sunday arrested the prime accused in the November 4 murder of a couple in Kannauj district’s Gursahaiganj in Uttar Pradesh following an encounter in a forest there. The arrested accused identified as Yogesh Singh Rajput alias Panga suffered gunshot injuries in both his legs, police said.

A couple was found murdered at their residence Kannauj district’s Gursahaiganj on November 4. (For Representation)

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According to police, he entered the couple’s government quarter through the roof to steal, killed both of them and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman after her death. Their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter was badly injured but survived. The deceased couple were identified as Sanjeev, 38, a railway ticket vendor originally from Pakhna in Farrukhabad, and his wife Shikha, 35.

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SP, Kannauj, Vinod Kumar Singh said five teams were formed to work out the case. “Yogesh alias Panga was identified based on CCTV footage and technical evidence. He was injured in the encounter. During interrogation, he confessed to murdering the couple and committing theft. Legal proceedings are under way,” he said.

According to police, Panga, a resident of Bhojpur village, fired three rounds at the team when it surrounded him in the forest. He has been admitted to the district hospital.

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