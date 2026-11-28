Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Kashi Tamil Sangamam has evolved into a celebration of India’s Sanatan tradition where languages differ but sentiments are one.

Union education minister Pralhad Joshi felicitates Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of the fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, in Varanasi on Saturday. Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan was also present. (ANI PHOTO) more less

He was addressing a gathering at the inaugural ceremony of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 at Namo Ghat, Varanasi, in the presence of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Union education minister Pralhad Joshi. The Vice President inaugurated the event.

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Beginning with the chant Har Har Mahadev and the greeting “Vanakkam Tamil Nadu – Vanakkam Kashi,” Yogi welcomed everyone to Varanasi (Kashi) on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government.

“The term ‘Sangamam’ (confluence) signifies coming together to create a larger, forward-moving stream,” he said.

“When the knowledge tradition of the Ganga in Kashi meets the nectar-like tradition of Tamil, the consciousness of the Indian nation awakens. Kashi and Tamil Nadu are two ancient and eternal streams of Indian culture and civilization. For centuries, both have enriched each other’s traditions, faith and cultural consciousness. Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu, meaning “Kashi of the South”, is a living testament to this close bond,” he said.

“The theme of the fifth edition of the Sangamam, which will continue until December 12, is “Tirukkural Payilvom”, meaning “Let us study the Tirukkural”.

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{{^usCountry}} “The verses of the saint Tiruvalluvar present the philosophy of life for all humanity. Its three sections, Aram (Dharma), Porul (Artha) and Inbam (Kama), are the fundamental pillars of India’s Sanatan tradition,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The verses of the saint Tiruvalluvar present the philosophy of life for all humanity. Its three sections, Aram (Dharma), Porul (Artha) and Inbam (Kama), are the fundamental pillars of India’s Sanatan tradition,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Tiruvalluvar says that everyone is equal by birth and differences arise only from deeds,” he added.

“The initiative of Kashi Tamil Sangamam launched in 2022 has now become a movement. Thousands of students and researchers are joining this stream,” he said.

“This year, a national student participation programme is also being conducted by connecting 1,000 higher education institutions. One student from each institution will study the Tirukkural and present research and academic work on it. Around 50 teachers from Tamil Nadu will teach the Tirukkural in schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh, while around 1,400 guests from Tamil Nadu will visit Kashi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya,” he said.

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The CM said that the Nattukottai Chettiar community has been providing materials for the worship of Lord Vishwanath for nearly 200 years.

“Tamil culture remains vibrantly present at Kedar Ghat, Hanuman Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat in Kashi. These places are also called Kashi’s mini Tamil Nadu,” he said.

“People from every language, faith and region come to the city. Why, then, did it remain neglected for so long even in independent India? There was faith, but no arrangements; crowds, but no facilities; opportunities, but a lack of resolve to take them forward. Today, however, there is both faith and proper management,” he added.

“Kashi Vishwanath Dham now has a grand, divine and beautiful form. In the four years since its inauguration, more than 26 crore devotees have visited Baba’s shrine, and 70% of the devotees visiting Kashi were from South India. This flow of devotees led to the expansion of economic activity worth more than ₹1.5 lakh crore,” he said.

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Yogi said steps have been taken to make Kashi a global centre built on four pillars. The first pillar, knowledge, is reflected in the partnership between BHU and IIT Madras. The second pillar is spirituality: the triangle of Kashi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya is emerging as the world’s largest spiritual circuit.

Discussing the third pillar, connectivity, the CM said that Kashi has been connected by air, road, rail, ropeway and river. The fourth pillar is the economy. Through heritage, hospitality and high-tech connectivity, Kashi is to become a new engine of the economy, alongside global tourism and knowledge, he added.

Uttar Pradesh ministers Anil Rajbhar, Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Ravindra Jaiswal and Hansraj Vishwakarma, Chairman of the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, Prof Chamu Krishna Shastry, secretary in the Central government’s department of higher education, Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, IIT Madras director Prof V. Kamakoti, BHU vice chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi and others were also present on the occasion.

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