: The Department of Paediatric Orthopaedics at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) celebrated its Foundation Day on Saturday with a scientific session. The session highlighted the need to focus on restoring mobility and daily functioning in children with complex orthopaedic conditions rather than only correcting physical deformities.

The event was organised under the chairmanship of Prof Vikas Verma, while Dr Syed Faisal Afaque served as the organising secretary (For representation only) more less

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The session, titled ‘Missed and Maltreated: Lessons Learned from Complex Paediatric Trauma and Cerebral Palsy,’ discussed cases involving delayed diagnosis and inadequate treatment. It also highlighted the challenges in managing such cases, according to a press release shared with the media.

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Experts stressed that the success of treatment should not be measured only by the correction of physical deformities. They said the focus should also be on a child’s ability to walk, use their hands, sit comfortably and take part in everyday activities. KGMU vice-chancellor prof Soniya Nityanand attended the programme as the chief guest.

Prof Ajai Singh, vice-chancellor of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS), Saifai, was the guest of honour. The event was organised under the chairmanship of Prof Vikas Verma, while Dr Syed Faisal Afaque served as the organising secretary.

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