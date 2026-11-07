KGMU to form disciplinary action committee to examine STF report on alleged conversion racket

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) will constitute a six-member disciplinary action committee to examine the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force’s (STF) report on the alleged religious conversion racket on its campus and recommend action against those found responsible.

Under Clause 11.11 of the KGMU statutes, the committee will comprise the vice chancellor, registrar, two senior serving faculty members and two independent members drawn from senior administrative officers. Preference will be given to retired senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers for the independent positions. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

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The decision was taken unanimously at a special meeting of the university’s executive council, chaired by vice chancellor Soniya Nityanand on Friday. The meeting discussed the STF report, which was forwarded to the university by the state government on October 30.

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Under Clause 11.11 of the KGMU statutes, the committee will comprise the vice chancellor, registrar, two senior serving faculty members and two independent members drawn from senior administrative officers. Preference will be given to retired senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers for the independent positions.

The committee will examine the entire STF report, supporting documents and evidence, while also considering the versions of the teachers and other individuals concerned before recommending further action under university statutes and applicable rules.

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, the registrar presented the report point by point. Representations from some faculty members and employees, who objected to their names being allegedly included incorrectly in the findings and STF observations, were also placed before the council. It decided to refer these representations to the relevant departmental committees for examination and action as per rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, the registrar presented the report point by point. Representations from some faculty members and employees, who objected to their names being allegedly included incorrectly in the findings and STF observations, were also placed before the council. It decided to refer these representations to the relevant departmental committees for examination and action as per rules. {{/usCountry}}

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The STF report, submitted to the state government on October 25, referred to the case of Rameez Uddin Nayak, a resident doctor in KGMU’s pathology department, who was arrested on January 9, 2026. He was accused of allegedly trapping a woman resident doctor in a relationship and pressuring her to convert and marry him.

The report also cited complaints by women employees and resident doctors from different departments alleging harassment, inappropriate behaviour and pressure to convert. It reportedly flagged allegations that some doctors and employees failed to act on complaints, shielded the accused and attempted to influence victims.

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Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Amiq Jamei, in a statement on X, questioned the findings, alleging that the STF had drawn conclusions without questioning the doctors concerned or establishing supporting evidence. He also claimed that the exercise was politically motivated ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.