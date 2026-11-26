Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’, organised by the Uttar Pradesh unit of the party, in Lucknow on Thursday despite the district administration denying permission for the programme, senior leaders said on Wednesday.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge (File) more less

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“The march is planned as part of a pre-scheduled agenda, following an address by the national president. It is unfortunate that the local administration, acting at the behest of the BJP government, is failing to provide the necessary cooperation,” UP Congress president Aradhana Mishra said.

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She added that Uttar Pradesh had shown the way to the entire country, and tomorrow, the message to the BJP would once again be clear from the streets of Lucknow.

“You (the administration) are granting permission for the programmes of Owaisi Sahab and other parties, yet despite our agreeing to all conditions, you are not allowing us to march peacefully from here to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar or reiterate the Preamble of the Constitution. This makes one thing clear: the BJP hates Babasaheb’s Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Dalits and backward classes,” UP Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Gautam, along with Anil Jaihind, national chairman of the All India Congress Committee’s OBC department, took stock of the preparations in Lucknow on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Gautam, along with Anil Jaihind, national chairman of the All India Congress Committee’s OBC department, took stock of the preparations in Lucknow on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the party office, Kharge will arrive at the Ambedkar Mahasabha at 12.40 pm to pay tribute to the urn containing the ashes of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. He will then participate in the march.

Former MP PL Punia, addressing a press conference along with spokespersons Priyanka Gupta, Sachin Rawat and Anshu Awasthy, said the march was planned to begin from the party office with floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and conclude at the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Hazratganj.