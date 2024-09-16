Last in pack of wolves is not the least: Experts

“A wolf is both predator and scavenger. It can attack as well as eat leftovers from other big animals. This makes it survive both ways and as they can keep fasting for 2-3 days, which makes them a better predator,” said Rupak De, former principal chief conservator of forests, Uttar Pradesh. For representation only (HT File Photo)

He said that since the den of the pack is empty, the last one in the group (the pack of six) must be living under stress but as they know how to survive, hence keeping vigil is the best option. The fight now is about how much the forest teams can wait in comparison to the animal, before being captured.

It would be best to adopt a wait-and-watch strategy in the present situation in Bahraich, where 25 teams with 165 forest staff and other department personnel are deployed in Mahsi tehsil. Since September 4, there have been no more casualties.

Asked what would be the best next move, De said, “For at least the next two weeks wait-and-watch should be the strategy. Search operations are continuing and this is the best strategy to make locals aware, prepare them with safety advice and continue search operations.”

The last one in the pack is said to be limping as the pugmarks found, one leg appears to make a deeper impression than the others. “It could be due to a wound which might have healed by now. If so, the strength to attack will be normal and not less due to limping,” said De.

Officials on the ground said along with methods they have used for the last two months, change in strategy was being applied as and when required. Locals have been provided with solar lamps, their houses with doors (wherever absent), ways to use a stick for defence has been explained and even instructions on avoiding sleeping outdoors or going out of houses, or to the field alone have been given.