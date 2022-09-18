Law and order in U.P. post 2017 a model for country: Yogi

In a sharp attack on the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh and law and order under them, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said before 2017, anarchy, hooliganism and riots were at their peak in the state. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh was ruled by criminals who used to torture and chase police, he added.

“But now, as a result of strenuous efforts made in the last five years, the law and order situation in the state is serving as a model before the country and even the world,” Yogi said after flagging off modern prison vans for 56 districts here.

Contributing to the vision of modernising the police force in the state to establish a safe environment, rule of law and instil a sense of security in 25 crore citizens of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath launched the modern prison vans, said the chief minister’s office in a statement.

Talking about the features of the vans, the CM said: “These modern police vans offering advanced security provisions, real-time monitoring, better supervision as well as an emergency alarm system are a part of the government’s vision of modernising the state police force.”

Addressing the occasion at his official residence, Yogi said, “The state government in the last five years has worked assiduously to modernise and transform the police force through various reforms — timely recruitment, training of police personnel, setting up of FSLs (forensic science labs), cyber police stations — resulting in Uttar Pradesh becoming the most preferred investment destination presently.”

The government completed the time-bound recruitment of about 1.56 lakh police personnel, filled the vacancies in the police force and worked to connect the police with technology, he said.The chief minister added that the government was also setting up Uttar Pradesh’s first police and forensic institute in Lucknow which will play an effective role in controlling crime and will train the youth efficiently.

“The UP police force is not only the largest police force in the country but through this police force, a strong sense of trust and security is being instilled in the minds of 25 crore people of the state,” said Yogi.