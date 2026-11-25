As Lucknow spreads beyond its established urban limits, the development authority is preparing to take charge of its expanding rural edges. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has proposed bringing 484 more villages under its jurisdiction, more than doubling its area and placing large stretches of the city’s peripheral belt under planned development and construction regulations.

For representation only (Sourced)

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The proposal, submitted to the state government, seeks to expand the LDA’s jurisdiction from around 1,051 sq km to approximately 2,300 sq km. The addition of nearly 1,249 sq km will increase the number of villages under its ambit from around 176 to nearly 662, according to senior authority officials.

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The expansion will give the LDA greater control over construction activities, building map approvals, illegal plotting and the development of residential colonies in areas that currently remain outside its integrated planning framework.

The proposal follows chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions on Tuesday to prepare a plan for expanding the LDA’s limits. During a review meeting of the housing and urban planning department, the CM cited Lucknow district’s growing population and the need to prevent illegal plotting and unplanned construction in peripheral areas.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the expansion was necessary to meet rising residential, commercial and community infrastructure requirements while regulating haphazard development. HT reported the directions on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the expansion was necessary to meet rising residential, commercial and community infrastructure requirements while regulating haphazard development. HT reported the directions on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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An LDA senior official said the proposal had been submitted to the state government and would require cabinet approval before a formal notification was issued.

The proposed expansion will cover villages across four tehsils: Sarojini Nagar, Mohanlalganj, Malihabad and Bakshi Ka Talab. However, areas already falling under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, nagar panchayats, cantonment, UPSEDA, UPLEDA and railway land will remain excluded.

Building map approvals to shift to LDA

Once the government issues the notification, the LDA will take charge of building map approvals and regulate construction in the newly included villages.

LDA vice-chairman Anuj Singh said the move would help check illegal colonies while protecting residents who already had approved building maps.

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“People whose building maps have already been approved by gram sabhas or gram panchayats will not need to worry. Their approved maps will be recognised by the LDA. However, action will be taken against illegal constructions,” Singh said.

He added that the expansion would enable the authority to develop planned residential schemes, improve connectivity and extend infrastructure to peripheral areas.

An LDA official said the move would also help address uneven development along major roads. For instance, if the authority develops a scheme along Sultanpur Road, it would be able to plan infrastructure and amenities in adjoining areas that currently fall outside its jurisdiction.

The expansion is also expected to open up more land for planned residential development and generate additional revenue through building map approvals and other regulatory activities.

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Established in 1974, the LDA has expanded its jurisdiction in phases, including in 1999, 2009 and 2014. The latest proposal aims to bring Lucknow’s expanding peripheral areas under a common development framework. Its implementation will depend on cabinet approval and the subsequent government notification.