A 32-year-old life convict allegedly died by suicide at Lucknow’s Adarsh Karagar on Wednesday, prompting the suspension of two jail officials and disciplinary proceedings against another.

For representation only (Sourced)

The prison administration suspended unlocking in-charge Madan Gopal and deputy jailer Rajesh Kumar, who was also the barrack in-charge. Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against jail warder Atiq Ahmed, according to an official statement.

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Staff found the deceased hanging in a toilet behind a barrack after staff noticed his absence during the morning headcount. He had allegedly used a torn bedsheet to make a noose.

Raju was serving a life sentence for murdering his wife and had been shifted to the jail on October 29. A resident of Basti’s Lalganj area, he had been living in Harola, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Police inspected the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.

The incident came two days after director general of prisons Prem Chand Meena directed jail authorities across Uttar Pradesh to strictly implement suicide-prevention guidelines and maintain contact with vulnerable inmates.