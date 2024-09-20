Light, camera, drama @Lucknow during the JMSNS 2024 fest

A confluence of drama, dance and expressions is all set to roll out in the city from tomorrow. With three different dramas being staged at the Valmiki Rangshala at the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy, theatre lovers of Lucknow are in for a theatrical treat. The dance-drama Thank You Zindagi(File photo)

“This is the second edition of Jitendra Mittal Smriti Natya Samaroh, and it has already become one of the most-awaited theatre events of Lucknow. Like last year, the three-day festival will bring hundreds of artistes, audiences and technicians together under one roof to remember the doyen of the theatre world, Jitendra sahab,” says the group’s founder member and theatre director Punit Mittal.

Talking about the stories set to be staged at the festival, which is being presented by Yayavar Rangmandal, he adds, “The three plays to be staged include a contemporary dance-drama Thank You Zindagi that will have Indian classical dances like Kathak and Bharatanatyam woven into an emotional story of the modern world. The second day will see Prafulla Tripathi’s Kundali, whereas the last day is dedicated to writer KP Saxena’s comedy presentation Baap Re Baap that will bring along a high dose of laughter for the viewers.”

The maker and writer of the play Kundali, Tripathi shared, “It’s because of such festivals that the theatre scene in the state is evolving and giving artistes, writers and directors a platform to not only perform, but also gain financial security.”

Catch it live

What: Jitendra Mittal Smriti Natya Samaroh 2024

When: September 22 to September 24

Where: Valmiki Rangshala, UPSNA

Time: 7pm onwards

Tickets: Open for a