: The Hazratganj police arrested a man and his wife on Sunday for allegedly cheating a Lucknow resident by taking money on the pretext of securing approvals to construct warehouses under the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), police said.

During the investigation, the police added Sections 338 and 340(2) to the case. They also amended section 336(2) to section 336(3), according to the police press note. (For representation only)

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The accused have been identified as Shashank Pandey, 37, and his wife, Soni Pandey alias Sonia, 37. They allegedly promised to help the complainant obtain approvals for warehouses used to store railway goods, wine and pharmaceutical products. They also promised approvals for Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouses and other storage facilities.

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According to the police, the complainant, Vinod Singh, asked the couple to return his money when the promised approvals were not secured. The accused allegedly delayed the matter and handed him a forged no-objection certificate (NOC) that was claimed to have been issued by the CWC.

Singh, a resident of Park Road in Hazratganj, lodged a complaint on July 10. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 318(4) and 336(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, the police added Sections 338 and 340(2) to the case. They also amended section 336(2) to section 336(3), according to the police press note. Hazratganj station house officer (SHO) Shivanand Mishra said the police had conducted repeated raids at the accused’s residence as they were allegedly evading arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, the police added Sections 338 and 340(2) to the case. They also amended section 336(2) to section 336(3), according to the police press note. Hazratganj station house officer (SHO) Shivanand Mishra said the police had conducted repeated raids at the accused’s residence as they were allegedly evading arrest. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple was finally arrested on Sunday from their residence in Saket Palli, Narhi, which falls under the Hazratganj police station limits. They were later produced before a court. The police also alleged that Shashank Pandey had previously been booked in Sultanpur in connection with cases involving cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Both accused are named in a case registered in 2026 at Kotwali Nagar police station in Sultanpur under Sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

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Shashank is also named in another case registered at the same police station under Sections 318(4), 351(3) and 352 of the BNS. These details were mentioned in the police records cited in the press note. The investigation into the Hazratganj case is being conducted by sub-inspector Irfan Ahmad.