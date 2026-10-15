‘Lko-Knp e-way toll suspension to continue pending quality audit’

Toll collection on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will remain suspended until the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is satisfied that the road meets prescribed quality standards, officials familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Nearly three months after potholes and damaged stretches raised concerns over construction quality, the authority is insisting on a comprehensive assessment before allowing toll collection to resume.

For representation only (Sourced)

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Inaugurated on July 13, the expressway was expected to reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur from around 90 minutes to 35-40 minutes. However, complaints about damaged road surfaces and repair work within weeks of its opening raised questions about construction quality.

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A road slippage near kilometre 64 on July 26 prompted further scrutiny. NHAI suspended toll collection on August 5 and ordered a technical assessment of the pavement. It also initiated action against the concessionaire, independent engineer and officials allegedly responsible for lapses.

NHAI officials said toll collection was unlikely to resume for at least another week, subject to inspection findings and the authority’s assessment. A strength audit and a laser profilometer-based pavement assessment are also planned to identify deficiencies and determine the road’s condition.

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{{^usCountry}} An expert team led by professor K S Reddy of IIT Kharagpur was engaged to investigate the causes of the damage and recommend corrective measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An expert team led by professor K S Reddy of IIT Kharagpur was engaged to investigate the causes of the damage and recommend corrective measures. {{/usCountry}}

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NHAI project manager Navratna said motorists could continue using the expressway without paying toll while repairs and quality assessments were underway. The concessionaire, PNC Infratech, has been directed to carry out repairs at its own cost. NHAI is also charging the company ₹42 lakh per day against toll revenue losses during the suspension.

The authority has not announced a confirmed date for resuming toll collection, which will depend on the findings of the assessments and NHAI’s approval.