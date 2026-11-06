LMC to build 12-crore digital library in Jankipuram, students to benefit

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation is set to build a three-storey digital library in Jankipuram at a cost of around ₹12 crore with an aim to provide a dedicated public study facility to students preparing for competitive examinations.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal laid the foundation stone and performed bhoomi pujan for the proposed library in Sector-F Jankipuram First Ward near Engineering College on Friday. (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal laid the foundation stone and performed bhoomi pujan for the proposed library in Sector-F Jankipuram First Ward near Engineering College on Friday.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to officials, the project aims to provide students with access to digital learning resources and a dedicated study environment close to major educational institutions. The civic body will construct the facility on nearly one acre of land using its infrastructure development fund.

According to project details shared by the LMC, the building will have dedicated reading zones for children, a seminar hall for educational and intellectual activities and a separate hall for senior citizens. It will also house a cafeteria and parking facilities for around 50 vehicles. The project’s location is expected to make it particularly useful for students studying at Lucknow University’s New Campus, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and Engineering College. Students preparing for competitive examinations will be able to access digital resources and use the proposed facility as a dedicated study space.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The seminar hall will also provide space for academic discussions, educational programmes and other community activities. The separate facilities for children and senior citizens indicate that the civic body intends to develop the library as a public learning and community centre rather than restrict it to students alone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The seminar hall will also provide space for academic discussions, educational programmes and other community activities. The separate facilities for children and senior citizens indicate that the civic body intends to develop the library as a public learning and community centre rather than restrict it to students alone. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to officials, the project is part of the LMC’s efforts to expand public infrastructure beyond conventional civic amenities. However, the civic body has not yet specified the construction deadline, seating capacity, operating arrangements or whether students will be able to access the digital resources free of cost.

Corporator Nisha Tiwari, LMC additional municipal commissioner Arun Kumar Gupta, chief engineer Mahesh Verma and other municipal officials attended the foundation stone laying ceremony.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}