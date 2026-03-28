LU strengthens exam system with stricter anti-cheating measures

Lucknow University has approved a series of measures to make its examination system more transparent and technology-driven, including major amendments to the Unfair Means (UFM) ordinance. The decision was taken at a meeting of the examination committee on Friday. The university also categorised penalties based on the severity of the offence. (File)

The revised rules expand the definition of examination centres to include all affiliated colleges in addition to the university campus. The scope of cheating has also been widened to cover the use of mobile phones, Bluetooth devices and other electronic gadgets, all of which have been banned inside exam halls, according to LU spokesperson prof Mukul Srivastava.

The committee also barred entry of outsiders and unauthorised personnel into examination centres and warned of strict disciplinary and legal action against staff found aiding candidates.

The university categorised penalties based on the severity of the offence. If a candidate is found carrying subject-related material, the examination for that particular paper will be cancelled. If copying material is used in the answer sheet, the entire semester or annual examination will be annulled. Tearing answer sheets, intimidating invigilators, or instigating a boycott of the examination may lead to expulsion from the university.

Besides, if a student attempts to flee with the answer sheet, an FIR will be lodged against them by the centre superintendent. Examination centres found involved in mass cheating will be blacklisted, the spokesperson said.

It was also decided that all practical examinations will be conducted under CCTV surveillance, and the footage must be preserved for three months. Before the declaration of results, 5% of answer sheets will undergo random rechecking, and an answer key will be prepared for each question paper. Additionally, examiners’ remuneration will now be processed through an online module. A fee of ₹300 has been fixed for scrutiny of entrance examination results, and examination forms for all semesters will be made available soon.