Lucknow airport to provide automated wheelchairs to elderly passengers

LUCKNOW A battery-powered wheelchair service has been launched at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSI) for passengers with reduced mobility.

Currently, passengers with reduced mobility use the CCSI’s CARE wheelchairs or request the airline for transport assistance to use the buggy or wheelchair. This often requires either the assistance of a caretaker or an airport employee.

But when the smart wheelchair is in operation, a trained operator can control the movement of the wheelchair to ensure passenger safety.

“The wheelchair is designed to stop whenever a passenger comes in its path. It picks up the passenger from the departure gate and drops him/her till the aircraft. Similarly, the passenger will be picked from the aerobridge and be dropped till the car on the arrival side,” said a spokesperson of Lucknow airport.

He added, “On-site trials have helped fine-tune the technology so that the smart wheelchairs can manoeuver through the busy airport environment smoothly. The automated wheelchairs have been deployed for passengers’ use from this month at Terminal 1 and 2 of the CCSI Airport.”

The traditional wheelchair service will also be available at the airport.

USP OF MOTORISED WHEELCHAIRS

*Operated by trained staff

*Provision of seat-belt for passenger safety

*Comfortable, cushioned seat

*Beacon light for easy identification

*Safety alert buzzer for oncoming traffic

*Special carriage behind the seat to carry 20 kg baggage

*Can be operated for six hours on a single charge