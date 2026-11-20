The long-awaited Awadh underpass at Alambagh is expected to be completed by January 2027, with vehicular movement likely to begin by March, officials said on Wednesday. This will offer relief to thousands of commuters who face regular traffic congestion at one of Lucknow’s busiest intersections,

More than 80% of the construction work of Avadh underpass has been completed (Deepak Mishra)

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The Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Limited (UPSBC) is executing the 887.36-metre-long, two-lane project at an estimated cost of ₹152.4 crore. Once operational, the underpass will provide uninterrupted connectivity between Para and VIP Road, allowing commuters to bypass the busy Awadh crossing.

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More than 80% of the construction work has been completed, and finishing work is under way, a senior UPSBC official said. The project, which began in December 2024, was initially scheduled for completion by December 2026. However, construction delays have pushed the completion deadline to January 2027.

Officials said the underpass would remain closed to vehicular traffic for about a month after construction is completed. The period will be used for mandatory safety inspections, load testing, connecting roadwork and administrative clearances before it is opened to commuters, likely by March 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} An engineer associated with the project said the presence of the Metro span over Awadh Rotary made soil excavation particularly challenging. However, the construction team overcame the technical difficulties and completed the box-installation work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An engineer associated with the project said the presence of the Metro span over Awadh Rotary made soil excavation particularly challenging. However, the construction team overcame the technical difficulties and completed the box-installation work. {{/usCountry}}

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The underpass is around 13 metres wide and 5.5 metres high, allowing heavy goods vehicles to pass through. Its construction involved the box-pushing technique, under which massive reinforced concrete structures are pushed underground to create a passage while minimising disruption to surface traffic.

The installation of all six concrete box segments in the two tunnels has been completed. The remaining work includes tunnel finishing, approach roads, service roads, lighting and other infrastructure. Arrangements to prevent waterlogging and CCTV cameras connected to the police control room are also part of the project.

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Initially estimated at ₹121.09 crore, the project cost was subsequently revised to ₹146.37 crore before reaching the latest estimate of around ₹152.4 crore.

The project received administrative approval on February 20, 2024, while construction formally began on December 15, 2024, following preliminary preparations, including soil and pile-load testing.

The underpass was planned to ease congestion at Awadh crossing, where traffic from Para, VIP Road, Alambagh, Kanpur Road and routes towards the Agra-Lucknow Expressway converges.

Once operational, it is expected to benefit more than two lakh people. Commuters travelling between VIP Road, Para and the Agra-Lucknow Expressway will be able to bypass the intersection. The project is also expected to improve connectivity towards Hardoi Road and Kanpur Road.

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