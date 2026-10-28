Lucknow: Crematorium worker killed over video recording suspicion; 3 colleagues abscond

A suspected workplace dispute over video recording allegedly led to the murder of 29-year-old Umesh Nishad, a contractual worker at the Baikunth Dham electric crematorium, whose post-mortem report confirmed a fatal head injury. The three men named by his family, who also worked at the crematorium, remained absconding on Wednesday as relatives placed his body at the facility’s gate and staged a nearly four-hour protest, demanding their arrest, ₹20 lakh compensation and a government job for one family member.

Family members of the deceased protest outside Baikunth Dham in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Sourced)

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The family placed Umesh’s body at the crematorium gate on Wednesday morning, disrupting proceedings for nearly four hours. The protesters demanded ₹20 lakh compensation, a government job for one member of the bereaved family and a visit by the municipal commissioner to hear their grievances.

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Police and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officials held several rounds of talks with the family. The protest ended around 2 pm after zonal officer Om Prakash Singh accepted a memorandum and assured them that their demands would be forwarded to the competent authorities.

In his complaint, Umesh’s father, Shiv Prasad, named three men linked to the crematorium’s operations: Fatte of Balu Adda, Rakesh of Sitapur and Shekhar of Faizabad. He alleged that the trio suspected Umesh of recording videos of them, leading to hostility. The family said the dispute escalated on Monday night and culminated in his murder. The video in question is yet to be recovered.

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{{^usCountry}} Umesh’s body was found in bushes near the boundary wall of Naya Ghat temple on Tuesday morning. An initial examination revealed injuries to the back of his head. The post-mortem report subsequently confirmed a fatal head injury, establishing the cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Umesh’s body was found in bushes near the boundary wall of Naya Ghat temple on Tuesday morning. An initial examination revealed injuries to the back of his head. The post-mortem report subsequently confirmed a fatal head injury, establishing the cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

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During the protest, relatives also questioned how the three accused had been employed at the crematorium, alleging that they had criminal backgrounds and had replaced earlier workers. They demanded an inquiry into the recruitment process and the role of the facility’s supervisor.

Hazratganj inspector Shivanand Mishra said three police teams, assisted by surveillance units, had been formed to trace the accused. He said the motive and circumstances of the killing would become clearer after their arrest and questioning. The investigation is underway.

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