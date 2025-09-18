Lucknow Durga Puja: 3-in-1 all-weather pandal to greet devotees

This year, Lucknow’s Jankipuram will witness one of the city’s most ambitious Durga Puja pandals, designed not just for grandeur but also for safety and durability. The pandal under construction in Lucknow’s Jankipuram (HT Photo)

Built on aerodynamic principles, the 100x100x100 ft structure is being engineered to withstand heavy rain and storms, ensuring the celebrations go on without disruption.

“This model helps the pandal stand tall and firm in any weather. The main structure has been designed with back-air control, making it resistant to strong winds,” said Saurav Bandyopadhyay, chairperson of the Utsav Durga Puja Committee. He recalled that in 2023, their Prem Mandir–themed pandal suffered major damage due to excessive rainfall and winds, prompting the committee to adopt a more weather-friendly design this year.

What makes this pandal even more striking is its three-in-one design. From the outside, visitors will see a Thailand pagoda. Inside, the pandal will recreate the architectural beauty of a Swaminarayan Temple, while the sanctum will house Goddess Durga in a Ram Darbar setting.

The scale is equally impressive. Spread over nearly two lakh square feet, the venue will have 10,000 sq ft dedicated to the main pandal, a sprawling 65,000 sq ft play zone for children, and around one lakh sq ft open space for visitors.

“We have taken special care of space management after the stampede-like situation that occurred two years ago during the Prem Mandir replica puja,” said Bandyopadhyay.

With its blend of science, art, and devotion, the Jankipuram pandal is expected to draw thousands of devotees and visitors, promising a spectacle that is as safe as it is grand.