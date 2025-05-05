Lucknow got global recognition due to development work under SP regime: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that Lucknow got recognition on the international level due to the development work done during his party’s regime, reiterating that SP will form the ‘PDA’ government in the state in 2027. Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of not taking forward any development work in the state. (File Photo)

“There was world class development in UP during the SP government. The signature building of the police headquarters was praised by cricket legend Kapil Dev ji. Similarly, an international cricket stadium was built, where international and IPL cricket matches are being held,” he said addressing party leaders and workers from various districts at the party headquarters.

The SP chief alleged that law and order had collapsed under the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state.

“Criminals are committing crimes openly under the protection of the government. Law and order of the state has collapsed,” he claimed.

Accusing the BJP government of not taking forward any development work in the state, Yadav said: “This government did not take forward any development work...used the police for political purposes... gave protection to criminals and cheated farmers and youth. There was rigging and corruption in the purchase of wheat and paddy. The BJP government is getting wheat purchased for industrialists through middlemen...it conspires at every level.”

“The PDA has resolved that this time, when the government is formed, the rule of social justice will be established. Work will be done for development and prosperity. Everyone will get justice and respect. The BJP government is exploiting the PDA society. It is snatching the rights of PDA,” stated Yadav.