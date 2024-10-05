Menu Explore
Lucknow logs 55 new dengue cases, 7 of malaria

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 05, 2024 09:24 PM IST

Lucknow reported 55 new dengue cases and 7 malaria cases in 24 hours, totaling 716 dengue and 421 malaria cases this year.

As many as 55 new dengue cases surfaced in Lucknow in the last 24 hours, said the chief medical officer’s office on Saturday. Also after a week during which no new malaria cases came to fore, seven fresh cases were reported in the state capital on Saturday, as per the CMO office data.

A total 1,800 houses were surveyed in Lucknow in the last 24 hours for anti-larva treatment. (For Representation)
A total 1,800 houses were surveyed in Lucknow in the last 24 hours for anti-larva treatment. (For Representation)

With this, 716 dengue cases and 421 of malaria have come to fore in Lucknow this year so far. The new dengue cases were detected from Indiranagar, Chander Nagar, Aliganj, NK Road, Tudiyaganj, Bakshi ka Talab, Itaunja, Red Cross, Silver Jubilee, Chinhat, Sarojni Nagar, and Aishbagh.

Malaria cases surfaced in Indiranagar, Aliganj, Chinhat, Mohanlalganj, Silver Jubilee and NK Road. The city malaria unit of the CMO’s office also shared that a total 1,800 houses were surveyed in the last 24 hours for anti-larva treatment.

During the survey, 14 houses were found vulnerable to mosquito breeding. During their field visits, officers of the team routinely educate citizens on measures preventing dengue and malaria.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
