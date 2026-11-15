Lucknow Municipal Corporation asked to step up lighting, safety at Chhath ghats

With thousands of devotees expected at Chhath ghats for the evening and early morning rituals, urban development and energy minister AK Sharma on Saturday directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to step up lighting and safety arrangements at major riverfront locations.

Preparations for Chhath Puja are underway at the newly developed ghat near Ekana Stadium, with workers installing barricades and placing cement bags for safety. However, garbage heaps beneath a nearby bridge have raised concerns over sanitation ahead of the festival. (DEEPAK MISHRA/HT PHOTO)

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During an inspection of Jhulelal Ghat and Mehndi Ghat, along with mayor Sushma Kharkwal and municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, the minister directed officials to install additional lights at Jhulelal Ghat, covering its steps, approach roads and adjoining areas.

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At Jhulelal Ghat, the minister also directed the electricity department to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and keep backup arrangements in place to avoid disruptions during the festival. While at Mehndi Ghat, Sharma reviewed cleanliness and other civic arrangements and interacted with sanitation workers. He appreciated their efforts in maintaining the ghats and encouraged them to continue their work during the festival.

Sharma directed municipal officials to ensure regular cleaning, safe drinking water, functional toilets, changing rooms, help desks and first-aid facilities at both ghats. He also stressed the need for proper barricading, effective crowd management and smooth movement of devotees to avoid congestion and ensure safety. He asked all concerned departments to coordinate and address any shortcomings without delay.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister expressed satisfaction with the preparations made by the municipal corporation but stressed that all arrangements must be maintained throughout the festival. Mayor Sushma Kharkwal said the LMC had made extensive preparations to ensure clean and well-equipped ghats. She directed officials to complete all arrangements on time and ensure that devotees face no inconvenience during the Chhath celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister expressed satisfaction with the preparations made by the municipal corporation but stressed that all arrangements must be maintained throughout the festival. Mayor Sushma Kharkwal said the LMC had made extensive preparations to ensure clean and well-equipped ghats. She directed officials to complete all arrangements on time and ensure that devotees face no inconvenience during the Chhath celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

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The directive assumes significance as devotees visit the ghats during early morning and evening hours for Chhath rituals, making adequate illumination essential for their safe movement.

Ekana ghat yet to be cleaned

An early-morning HT visit on Saturday found garbage lying exposed near a smaller Chhath ghat close to Ekana Stadium, along the Shaheed Path service lane and flyover road. Workers were still cleaning the site and installing safety nets in the river ahead of Monday’s concluding rituals.

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Spl leave for LMC women staff on Nov 16

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal has directed the LMC to grant special leave on November 16 to all female employees of the civic body and the Water Works Department to enable them to celebrate Chhath with their families. She cited the significance of the 36-hour nirjala vrat observed by devotees.