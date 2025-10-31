Lucknow pays tribute to Begum Akhtar's immortal legacy; Ashwini Bhide Deshpande performs at Mallika-e-Ghazal's mazar

The state capital hosted various events to commemorate the legacy of Mallika-e-Ghazal Begum Akhtar. Marking her death anniversary on October 30, 1974, Padma Shri awardee and Hindustani classical singer Ashwini Bhide Deshpande paid a musical tribute, presenting the legendary artist's popular songs at her Mazar in Pasand Bagh, Old City. Hindustani classical singer Ashwini Bhide Deshpande paid a musical tribute to Begum Akhtar. She performed the Mallika-e-Ghazal's mazar in Lucknow (inset) (Photos: HT) The singer from Jaipur’s Atrauli Gharana expressed her reverence, stating, “Like everyone, I am a very big fan of Begum Akhtar’s ghazals, her dadras, and thumris. Each of her songs is a masterpiece, and it’s an honour and a special feeling to dedicate a musical evening Hazri, for her at the very place where she rests.”

The singer with organiser Madhvi Kuckreja and others at the mazar (Photo: HT)

Deshpande held the audience spellbound with her renditions of ghazals, dadra, and thumri. She opened the evening with a Hazri in Raag Kedar, followed by the ghazal Chha Rahi Kali Ghata, the thumri Ab Ke Sawan Ghar Aa Ja, and the dadra Ho Gayi Beriya Piya. She was accompanied by vocalist Megha Shyamlal Bhatt, Pandit Vinod Lele on the tabla, and Pandit Dharam Nath Mishra on the harmonium. A large gathering of music lovers was present at the Mazar to pay their respects to the legendary singer.

Life and Legacy of Begum Akhtar underway at Sanatkada ka Adda in Lucknow (Photo: HT)

Organiser Madhvi Kuckreja shared, “The musical Hazri has become an annual feature at her Mazar. This year is special because, at our Lucknow Bioscope museum in Sanatkada Ka Adda, we have put up an exclusive exhibition, Life and Legacy of Begum Akhtar. It displays her music LP records, rare articles, some personal belongings, a harmonium gifted by her, and much more.”

Singer Sangeeta Nerurkar performing at Kalamandapam auditorium during the musical evening organised by Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (Photo: HT)

A separate two-day musical evening was also organised by Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya at the Kalamandapam auditorium. Pune-based singer Sangeeta Nerurkar performed on the opening day, while Rageshwari Das from Kolkata offered a musical tribute on the concluding day. Her popular songs including Humri Atariay Pe, Kuch to Duniya Ki Inayat Hai and Aye Mohabaat… were presented on the occasion.

Rageshwari Das performing at Kalamandapam auditorium during the musical evening organised by Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya