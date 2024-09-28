Lucknow police looking for helmet thieves two months after it was stolen

Hazratganj police have deployed their resources into tracing a motorcycle helmet that was stolen over two months ago, according to police officials. The helmet, whose worth is said to be around ₹1,500, belongs to advocate Prem Prakash Pandey. “The police are looking for the helmet. CCTV cameras are being checked. Informers have been put on alert. Mobile phones are being put on surveillance,” said Hazratganj SHO Vikram Singh. (For representation)

An FIR into the theft was lodged on Thursday on the instructions of a court of judicial magistrate (CJM) in Lucknow two months after Pandey first approached the police with his complaint on August 17.

According to Pandey, the helmet was stolen from the General Post Office (GPO) premises in the city on August 12. With cops dilly-dallying in registering an FIR into the alleged theft, he had to take the court’s help, he said.

“The police are looking for the helmet. CCTV cameras are being checked. Informers have been put on alert. Mobile phones are being put on surveillance,” said Hazratganj station house officer Vikram Singh.

The advocate, in his complaint, said he last saw his helmet in one of the counters of the post office. “When I inquired about my helmet with people in the queue, one said he saw two youngsters taking the helmet,” he said.

The advocate claimed he approached the police quite a few times to register his complaint. He said he even submitted his grievance to the Jan Sunwai portal, but nothing happened.

“I was even offered a helmet by cops, which I refused. After this I approached the court seeking directions to police to lodge a case,” he said, adding his aim was to expose the lack of vigilance and security at public places such as GPO.

“After the investigation began, I even saw two men taking my helmet in CCTV footage shared with me by police,” he added.